River Plate secure second spot in Group B with 4-1 win over Velez

BUENOS AIRES :River Plate completed the first phase of the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament as runners-up in Group B with a commanding 4-1 home win over Velez Sarsfield on Sunday, setting up a last-16 clash with Barracas Central.

River's victory at the Mas Monumental stadium left them second in Group B on 31 points, four behind leaders Rosario Central. They advanced to the second phase and round of 16, where they will face Barracas, who finished seventh in Group A.

Sebastian Driussi opened the scoring for the home side in the 14th minute, capitalising on a save that fell into his path after Franco Mastantuono's shot was blocked.

Facundo Colidio doubled the lead in the 28th minute with a dazzling run beating the Velez defence before finishing with aplomb.

The third came five minutes later when goalkeeper Randall Rodriguez failed to hold Mastantuono's shot and the youngster managed to recover the ball to set up Ignacio Fernandez for a fine finish.

Velez threatened briefly before half-time when Maher Carrizo reduced the deficit with a clinical finish after latching onto Agustin Bouzat's incisive through ball on the counter-attack.

But the visitors defended well, with goalkeeper Rodriguez making amends by denying Fabrizio Bustos and Mastantuono, and they even went close to adding a second through Elias Gomez and Thiago Silvero.

Marcelo Gallardo's men maintained their intensity and sealed victory late on when Miguel Borja converted from the spot after Manuel Lanzini was fouled by Valentin Gomez, who was shown a red card.

Velez finished 13th with no chance of qualifying for the second phase.