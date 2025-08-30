Rodri, Carvajal return to Spain squad for World Cup qualifiers after ACL injuries

Manchester City midfielder Rodri and Real Madrid right back Dani Carvajal have been included in the Spain squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Turkey after the two recovered from anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Ballon d'Or holder Rodri missed most of the last season with the knee injury before picking up a groin problem at the Club World Cup in July.

The 29-year-old came on as a substitute in City's 2-0 home defeat by Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last weekend, having missed their opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers due to the groin injury.

Carvajal, 33, returned to action at the Club World Cup semi- finals after being sidelined for nine months.

"The important thing is that they are back to contribute a lot," Spain manager Luis de la Fuente told reporters on Friday. "The best in the world in their positions, and they contribute a lot to us both on and off the pitch.

"I've brought them in because it's a new stage and they're going to contribute a lot. We need everyone involved and with a clear idea of what's at stake. We have a very tough qualifying campaign and we want to consolidate the concept of family from the start.

"Both are training and playing well. They know their role. It doesn't mean that if they come they're guaranteed to play, but what I am clear about is that they will both be vital."

Barcelona's new goalkeeper, Joan Garcia, and left back Alejandro Balde were not included in the 26-member squad.

Spain, the Euro 2024 winners, visit Bulgaria on Thursday before taking a trip to Turkey on September 7.

SPAIN SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Alex Remiro

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Pedro Porro, Robin Le Normand, Dean Huijsen, Dani Vivian, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo

Midfielders: Rodri, Zubimendi, Fabian Ruiz, Pedri, Mikel Merino, Gavi, Fermin Lopez

Forwards: Alvaro Morata, Mikel Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino and Jesus Rodriguez.