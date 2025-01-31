Europa League knockout phase playoff draw

NYON : The following is the draw for the Europa League knockout phase playoffs.
The top eight sides automatically qualified for the last 16 while the teams that finished ninth to 24th will compete in a two-legged playoff:
FC Twente v Bodo/Glimt
Union SG v Ajax Amsterdam
AZ Alkmaar v Galatasaray
Ferencvaros v Viktoria Plzen
Fenerbahce v Anderlecht
PAOK v Steaua Bucharest
Midtjylland v Real Sociedad
Porto v AS Roma
*Team mentioned second plays second leg at home
DATES
Playoff first leg: Feb. 13
Playoff second leg: Feb. 20
Last 16 draw: Feb. 21