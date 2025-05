PARIS : Romanian Istvan Kovacs has been appointed to referee the Champions League final between Paris St Germain and Inter Milan in Munich on May 31, UEFA said on Monday.

The 40-year-old Kovacs officiated at the 2022 Europa Conference League final and 2024 Europa League final between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen.

He has refereed seven Champions League games this season, including the last-16 second leg between Liverpool and PSG.