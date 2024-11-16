Logo
Ronaldo double helps Portugal reach quarters with 5-1 Poland thrashing
Ronaldo double helps Portugal reach quarters with 5-1 Poland thrashing

Soccer Football - Nations League - Group Stage - Portugal v Poland - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - November 15, 2024 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their fifth goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes/ File Photo

16 Nov 2024 06:01AM
PORTO, Portugal : Portugal sealed a Nations League quarter-final berth after a Cristiano Ronaldo double with a penalty and an overhead kick helped them hammer visiting Poland 5-1 in Group A1 on Friday.

Rafael Leao broke the deadlock just before the hour with a header before Ronaldo doubled the lead from the spot in the 72nd minute with a confident strike down the middle of the goal.

The hosts then scored three goals in eight minutes through Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto and Ronaldo's clever strike before Dominik Marczuk got a consolation for Poland in the 88th.

Unbeaten Portugal top the group with 13 points, six ahead of Croatia, who lost 1-0 away to a Scotland side who are still bottom but now level on four points with third-placed Poland.

Source: Reuters

