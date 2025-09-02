Ruthless Sinner routs Bublik under the lights to make US Open quarter-finals

NEW YORK :Defending champion Jannik Sinner said he enjoyed the vibe of playing under the Arthur Ashe Stadium lights after he continued his hardcourt Grand Slam run by hammering 23rd seed Alexander Bublik on Monday to make the U.S. Open quarter-finals.

The Italian came into the match on Labour Day seeking his 25th straight major match win on his preferred surface and never looked in danger against a tricky rival, bolting out of the blocks to win 6-1 6-1 6-1 on his night session debut this year.

"It's always special to go on Ashe to play," Sinner said.

"Night matches, they're a bit different because there's a bit more attention, I feel. It's a different vibe, also around the court. It's very loud. It's also different to play.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"It was the first time for me this year. It was nice. You have the good and the bad if you play in the evening. It's very special and you feel very privileged to step onto court in the night on the biggest court we have."

A mere 81 minutes after the clash began, Sinner was back in the locker room after gaining revenge for a shock defeat by Bublik in the Halle final, his only loss to a player not named Carlos Alcaraz this year.

"We know each other well. We've had some tough battles this year so we know each other a bit better," top seed Sinner said.

"He had a tough match last time (against Tommy Paul), finishing late. He didn't serve as well as he does. I broke him in every set and it gave me the confidence to play well."

A double break helped Sinner build a 4-0 lead before Bublik could even get on the board, and the dominant 24-year-old chased down a drop shot to fire home a deep backhand winner that wrapped up the opening set with another break.

Bublik's attempts to disrupt Sinner's rhythm with more drop shots proved futile but it was his service errors that left him trailing by two sets, before Sinner wheeled away to his eighth straight major quarter-final.

Up next is a meeting with compatriot Lorenzo Musetti and Sinner said it would be a great occasion for Italian tennis.

"It's great to see. Italian tennis is in great form. We have so many players and different game styles," he said.

"Lorenzo is one of the biggest talents we have in our sport. I'm looking forward to this one. From an Italian point of view, it's great to have for sure one Italian player in the semis.

"I know that there are a lot of Italian players in the crowd. It makes everything special."