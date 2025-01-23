Sabalenka grinds down Badosa to reach Australian Open final

MELBOURNE : Double defending champion Aryna Sabalenka overpowered Paula Badosa 6-4 6-2 to reach her third successive Australian Open final on Thursday.

Top seed Sabalenka will meet the winner of second seed Iga Swiatek versus American Madison Keys in the decider on Saturday as she bids for a fourth Grand Slam title.

It was not the perfect game from the formidable Belarusian, who trailed 2-0 in the first set with a slew of unforced errors.

But she soon found her mark and put her dependable forehand to work, breaking Badosa twice before holding firm to take the set.

Eleventh seed Badosa, who eliminated Coco Gauff in the fourth round in one of the shocks of the tournament, was constantly under siege on serve in her first Grand Slam semi-final.

The pressure told as she double-faulted to gift Sabalenka an early break in the second set.

The world number one rode the momentum to a 5-1 lead before sealing the match in style with a cracking forehand down the line.