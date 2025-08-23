Sabalenka hopes to break US Open jinx on defending champions

NEW YORK :World number one Aryna Sabalenka is hoping she can use the lessons she has learned during a tough season to become the first repeat U.S. Open women's champion in over a decade.

No player has won back-to-back singles titles at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams' "three-peat" from 2012 to 2014, and Sabalenka returns to the scene of her 2024 triumph having finished runner-up at two slams this year and exiting in the semi-finals of the third.

"I was trying to ignore that statistic. My thought is to change that. My hope, I'd say," Sabalenka told a press conference on Friday.

"But, wow, that's insane, you know, how unpredictable women's tennis is, right? Should we change it? Should we at least try to change it?"

The Belarusian said she was happy to be back in New York despite the unique pressures of having to defend her crown.

"I love this place. I have amazing memories from last year," Sabalenka said. "I think it's a lot of pressure, definitely. Just because this place is so big, and it feels bigger than the other slams in some ways."

Sablenka's former coach Gavin MacMillan, whom she credited with rescuing her career during a crisis with her serve three years ago, has started working with American Coco Gauff ahead of the tournament.

"I wish them both the very best. Hopefully, everything can work out well for them," Sabalenka said.

"I'm really grateful for his help during tough times. He really helped me with the serve. I'd tried literally everything, and nothing helped. (Working with Gavin) was the last step before I said, 'Okay, bye-bye, tennis.'

"I was so desperate, but the moment we started working, I felt like, okay, there's something here. I definitely have a better feeling about my serve."

The turnaround was remarkably swift.

"For me, it was basically, like, a couple of weeks, and I was sort of fixed," she said.

Defeat in New York could result in Sabalenka losing the number one ranking, but the 27-year-old struck a sunny yet defiant note about her lack of major silverware so far.

"I would love to finish the season with a Grand Slam and world number one," she said. "But if this goal is not to be, I'll still think this season has been really amazing.

"All of those tough lessons that I learned this season are only going to make me stronger for the next one. I'll work even harder in pre-season to make sure next year is going to be only a year of success, like true success."