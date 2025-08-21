Sabalenka seeks US Open redemption after frustrating season

Aryna Sabalenka returns to the U.S. Open as the reigning champion and bookmakers' favourite, but her 2025 season has been anything but smooth sailing.

The world number one arrives at Flushing Meadows with her ranking on the line and still chasing major silverware in 2025, having stumbled at the final hurdle in year's first two Grand Slams before falling in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

The year began with a gut-wrenching loss to Madison Keys in the Australian Open showpiece, followed by another runner-up finish to Coco Gauff at Roland Garros.

At Wimbledon, Sabalenka was denied again, this time in the semi-finals by Amanda Anisimova, meaning the Belarusian has failed to reach a final since the French Open.

The year has been underwhelming compared to Sabalenka's dominant 2024 season, when she lifted both the Australian and U.S. Open titles, reinforcing her reputation as one of the most consistent and powerful players on tour.

The Belarusian, who broke through with her maiden major in Melbourne in 2023, had appeared to put her long-standing struggles with composure and consistency firmly behind her.

Her transformation, marked by improved emotional control and a more reliable serve, turned her into a formidable force.

On court, she looked composed, and off it, she was more relaxed, sharing behind-the-scenes moments with fans and even dancing with her team in viral videos between matches.

However, in 2025, cracks have re-emerged.

After her emotional collapse following the Australian Open final, Sabalenka smashed her racket in frustration - a rare public outburst in recent years.

Following her French Open defeat by Gauff, she sparked controversy by suggesting her opponent had only won due to her own 70 unforced errors, comments she later walked back with an apology.

"In all of these three, three tough defeats in the slams, for me it seems like I wasn't trusting myself," Sabalenka said after bowing out of Wimbledon.

"When I remind myself you have to trust... I show my best tennis. Only the U.S. Open is left. I have to just trust myself and go for it."

Sabalenka's hardcourt preparation for the U.S. Open has been far from ideal.

She withdrew from the Canadian Open, citing fatigue, and then suffered a one-sided defeat by Elena Rybakina in the Cincinnati quarter-finals, a disappointing result on her favoured surface.

Despite these setbacks, Sabalenka remains a leading contender in New York and her booming serve and explosive groundstrokes are a nightmare for any opponent.

The field, however, is stacked.

Gauff is flying high after her Roland Garros win, 2022 champion Iga Swiatek is fresh off her victory in Cincinnati, and Rybakina is also in a rich vein of form, having reached the semi-finals of her last three tournaments.

Sabalenka has the tools to turn the page, but whether she can channel frustration into a title defence remains to be seen.

As the U.S. Open kicks off, all eyes will be on the defending champion. Can she silence the doubters and save her season?