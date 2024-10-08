Sailing-Britain buoyed by royal backing for 'once in a lifetime' America's Cup bid

BARCELONA : Britain has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win the America's Cup for the first time in its 173-year history, skipper Ben Ainslie said on Monday, and the team are going to "give it everything" when they square up to New Zealand.

A message of encouragement from Britain's Princess of Wales, a long-term supporter, has given the team added motivation after winning the right to challenge the America's Cup holders, who Ainslie likened to the All Blacks of sailing.

"She's been with us all the way on that journey so we're really hugely grateful for her support and (from) everyone back home," Ainslie told Reuters on the dock outside his team's imposing base in the Mediterranean port of Barcelona.

"In life in general if you get an opportunity, in my experience, the trick is to take it on. Don't be scared, take it on and go for it and give it everything," Ainslie added.

"The America's Cup is the oldest international sporting trophy... We've got a very proud sporting heritage in Britain and this is the one thing that's missing," the 47-year-old said.

"It really is a huge, huge challenge, particularly when you have, as we do in Emirates Team New Zealand, such a strong defending team," said Ainslie of beating the holders, adding: "It's a wonderful opportunity for our team to go all the way."

Because the holders can set key parameters of the design and rules when they defend the America's Cup, historically the odds have been stacked in their favour.

"It's a bit like taking on the All Blacks when they won the Rugby World Cup and then they decide for the next World Cup, well, you know, the pitch might be a little bit bigger and the pressure in the ball might be slightly higher," Ainslie said.

The last opportunity Britain had to finally lift the "Auld Mug" was 60 years ago and with only days to go until the first-to-seven wins "match" against New Zealand begins on Oct. 12, Ainslie and his team are still making refinements.

"It's incredible what performance gains you can make from very subtle changes. But that's the beauty of the performance in these boats," said Ainslie of the "tweaks" still up his sleeve.

"I expect New Zealand to constantly improve. Everyday they're out there training and developing and for us it's the same," he said, adding that the trick was to peak in the development curve at the right time in the final.

'INTENSE'

The AC75 boats in which Britain and New Zealand will go head-to-head, which are lifted just above the water on hydrofoils, are at the cutting edge of sailing technology.

"It's unbelievably intense to sail these boats but particularly when we're at the top end of the wind limit," said Ainslie, adding that sailing the "phenomenal" craft at speeds of up to 100 kilometres an hour produced a "huge adrenaline rush".

What has been different about this challenge is financial backing from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe for what Ainslie said is "an expensive game" and a partnership with Formula One's Mercedes team to address its technological challenges.

"The relationship with Mercedes Formula One team has been really pivotal for us, it's a big partnership. When you look at the resource that you have in Formula One compared to America's Cup (it) is probably ten to one," Ainslie said.

While Ainslie said his team did not have that level of resources, they benefited from the skill set and expertise in areas ranging from fluid dynamics to simulation and manufacturing, and Mercedes were "a big part of the success".

And INEOS boss Ratcliffe has also played a key role.

"We have to have the right strategy, the right people, the right structure, the right execution ... Jim's certainly helped us in that. He's been part of the journey with us and every key decision that we've made, we've involved him," Ainslie said.