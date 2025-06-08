Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Sailing-Spain take lead on day one of SailGP in New York
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Sailing-Spain take lead on day one of SailGP in New York

Sailing-Spain take lead on day one of SailGP in New York
Sailing - SailGP - Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix - New York, United States - June 6, 2025 Spain SailGP Team helmed by Diego Botin, Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team helmed by Dylan Fletcher, Mubadala Brazil SailGP Team helmed by Martine Grael, USA SailGP Team helmed by Taylor Canfield and Germany SailGP Team presented by Deutsche Bank helmed by Erik Heil sail past the One World Trade Centre and New York City skyline during a practice session ahead of the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix Ricardo Pinto/SailGP/Handout via REUTERS
Sailing-Spain take lead on day one of SailGP in New York
Sailing - SailGP - Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix - New York, United States - June 6, 2025 USA SailGP Team helmed by Taylor Canfield, BONDS Flying Roos SailGP Team helmed by Tom Slingsby and Germany SailGP Team presented by Deutsche Bank helmed by Erik Heil in action during a practice session ahead of the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix Ricardo Pinto/SailGP/Handout via REUTERS
Sailing-Spain take lead on day one of SailGP in New York
Sailing - SailGP - Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix - New York, United States - June 6, 2025 New Zealand SailGP Team and France SailGP pass by the Statue of Liberty during a session ahead of the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix Jason Ludlow/SailGP/Handout via REUTERS
Sailing-Spain take lead on day one of SailGP in New York
Sailing - SailGP - Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix - New York, United States - June 6, 2025 Germany SailGP Team presented by Deutsche Bank helmed by Erik Heil lead BONDS Flying Roos SailGP Team helmed by Tom Slingsby, France SailGP Team helmed by Quentin Delapierre and Red Bull Italy SailGP Team helmed by Ruggero Tita as they pass the One World Trade Centre and New York City skyline during a practice session ahead of the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix Ricardo Pinto/SailGP/Handout via REUTERS
08 Jun 2025 03:57AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK :Spain took the lead on day one of the sixth round of the SailGP season on Saturday, picking up the win in the opening race in New York as Diego Botin's team are well positioned for consecutive victories.

Defending series champions Spain, who won the San Francisco event in March, made it look easy despite light winds and strong tides as they took the first win of the day.

Competing against one of the most famous skylines in the world on the iconic Hudson River, they sailed away from the fleet and led at mark one before sealing a 14-second lead over second New Zealand on the finish line.

After a brilliant opening performance, Spain were off to a turbulent start in the second race but finished fourth, moving up from their last 12th position at the start line.

They started at the back once again in the third and last fleet race of the day but moved themselves up into the third to lead overnight on 25 points before day two of the event on Sunday.

Spain, led by Olympic champion driver Botin, are five points ahead of second-placed Denmark and France in third.

Australia and Brazil were going head to head in the second race before Tom Slingsby's team, now rebranded as the BONDS Flying Roos after new celebrity co-owners Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds were announced on Thursday, took the win.

New Zealand, winners in New York last year, won the third race but 11th spot in the second saw them finish fourth for the day.

The race was brought forward due to a storm forecast later in the day, and started two and a half hours earlier than originally scheduled.

The global racing championship is back into action after a wingsail defect forced a brief hiatus with the cancellation of May's Rio event.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement