Santos appoint Vojvoda as new coach until 2026

Santos have hired Juan Pablo Vojvoda as their new coach on a deal until 2026 after they dismissed Cleber Xavier, the Brazilian club said on Friday.

Santos had sacked Xavier hours after suffering a humiliating 6-0 home defeat by Vasco da Gama on Sunday, which left the storied club perilously close to the relegation zone in the Brasileirao.

Vojvoda had been in charge of Fortaleza where he had spent five years and guided them to a fourth-placed finish last season, but the Argentine coach was let go last month with the club in the relegation zone.

He helped Fortaleza qualify for the Copa Libertadores for the first time in 2021 while he won three state championships and two Northeast Cups with the club.

Santos are 15th in the standings after 19 games, two points above the relegation zone, and next play fourth-placed Bahia on Sunday.