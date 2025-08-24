Schmidt can see improvement in Australia despite defeat

CAPE TOWN :Australia were rocked by two early injuries that destabilised their game plan in Saturday’s 30-22 Rugby Championship defeat to South Africa in Cape Town, but coach Joe Schmidt was able to take plenty of positives from another competitive showing.

Australia stunned the Springboks 38-22 to win a first test at Ellis Park in 62 years the previous weekend, and were within a point of their hosts this time round with 12 minutes to go.

Their plans were disrupted by early injuries to fullback Tom Wright and scrumhalf Nic White inside the opening 13 minutes, and they also lost centre Joseph Suaalii at halftime, but Schmidt was pleased with the way the team responded.

"I know it is a loss, but it was three tries apiece with a team that got destabilised early on. It does give belief," Schmidt told reporters.

"I felt like we made more line breaks and created more dangerous attacks. We did not finish them well enough, but that is credit to the defence of the Springboks.

"Nic reads the game so well, he will be a great coach. He runs the game really well for us, and losing him and Tom Wright does destabilise you a bit."

A victory and a defeat on tour leaves Australia in contention for the Rugby Championship title this season with their next challenge two matches at home to Argentina.

Schmidt can see the clear improvement in the side from 12 months ago.

"We feel like we are playing a bit of catch-up. This time last year the Springboks put two bonus point victories on us at a canter," Schmidt said.

"Where we are now, I feel like we have built some belief. It is a group (of players) I am enjoying working with immensely. They enjoy their work and the way we are trying to play.

"I have never had so many messages of support for Australian rugby as I have seen this week. Last year it was pretty quiet.

"We would like to measure our improvement in our marquee tournament that we play annually (the Rugby Championship) and we have been better so far this year."