Serie A to introduce referee body cams in Juve v Inter

The referee for the Serie A match between Juventus and Inter Milan on Saturday will be equipped with a body camera for the first time, the Italian league said on Tuesday.

The high-resolution micro-camera will be mounted on the referee's headset and used during warm-ups, live match situations such as free kicks, and in replays.

The feed will also be available to the video assistant referee (VAR) with selected footage broadcast live.

The innovation has already been tested in the United States during the Club World Cup in July, and is part of a wider push by FIFA and the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to enhance coverage of elite competitions.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Serie A Chief Executive Luigi De Siervo said the camera would give supporters a unique perspective on the game.

"Serie A has always been at the forefront of adopting new technologies, aware of the central role they play in the evolution of television viewing, in promoting our product globally, and in ensuring transparency in refereeing decisions," he added.

The Premier League will also be testing out referee cameras in selected matches for the new season, the BBC reported last month.