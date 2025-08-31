Shot-shy Newcastle held to scoreless draw at Leeds

LEEDS, England :New striker Nick Woltemade watched from the stands as misfiring Newcastle United were held to a 0-0 Premier League draw at Leeds United on Saturday, with striker Alexander Isak again omitted from the squad as he pursues a move to Liverpool.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is hoping Isak's situation is sorted out before the transfer window closes on Monday as his team has struggled to find its rhythm, recording two draws and one defeat in their first three games and no goals scored away from home.

"I think we're really looking forward to that clarity in terms of what our squad looks like," Howe told Sky Sports after a disappointing draw on a wet evening at Elland Road.

"The noise around us, it couldn't have been easy for the players to handle that all through pre-season and at the start of the season, so I think once we have clarity on the squad, we'll move forward, and I'm sure we can do really well," he added.

With Anthony Gordon suspended after being sent off in Monday's 3-2 defeat by Liverpool, the visitors went with 22-year-old William Osula up front, but he made little impression and the lack of a proven Premier League striker caused side to struggle to keep the ball in the attacking third as they only managed two efforts on target.

The visitors began by showing Leeds, who won their opening game at home to Everton, plenty of respect by stringing five across the back, but the home side's forward line failed to spark until Dominic Calvert-Lewin came on as a second-half substitute.

A heavy touch in the 73rd minute cost him a chance on goal, and he followed up with a powerful shot from distance that flew well wide of the target as Leeds finally began to threaten.

The 28-year-old Calvert-Lewin also forced Nick Pope into a save with his foot, but that was the only effort Leeds managed to get on target.

Newcastle brought Anthony Elanga off the bench but the rapid former Nottingham Forest forward could not provide a decisive moment.

Howe will be also be hoping that Woltemade can quickly fill the gap left by Isak as his side seek their first league victory of the season.

"I think he can add the dimension that we currently don't have ... when you feel you have goal-scorers in your team, I think the general level of your whole squad goes up," Howe said.