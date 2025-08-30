Silva criticises VAR after Fulham goal disallowed in 2-0 loss at Chelsea

Fulham manager Marco Silva was furious after Joshua King's goal was chalked off following a VAR check in their 2-0 loss at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

The VAR ruled that Fulham forward Rodrigo Muniz had stepped on defender Trevoh Chalobah's foot in the lead-up to the first-half strike at Stamford Bridge.

"How you disallow a goal like that one is unbelievable. Unbelievable," Silva told TNT Sports.

"We can talk about many things but I'd prefer to say nothing more, because I'll be punished. And I don't want to be on the bench in the next game. I don't want to pay fines."

Referee Robert Jones also consulted the VAR before awarding the penalty that led to Chelsea's second goal in the second half, after the ball hit Ryan Sessegnon's arm in the box.

"Similar things, for the opposition (and) for us, they decide in a different way. All the decisions from the VAR, all the decisions from the referee made a massive impact in the game," Silva said.

Former Chelsea midfielder and television pundit Joe Cole sided with Silva.

"It's an absolutely disgraceful performance from VAR. We have to remember that when we watch football it means so much to many people and VAR feels sanitised and clinical - it doesn't work. Let's be honest," Cole said on TNT Sports.

"When you have a decision like (the first goal)... so subjective and nuanced and you are stopping the game for four minutes, then you have one man that has to go over to a screen and make a decision, it just doesn't work."

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca said he believed the VAR had made the correct calls.

"From my point of view, it's quite clear (Muniz) kicks Trev and the second one, it's a handball," he told reporters.