Soccer–Egypt's Al-Ahly terminate coach Riveiro's contract after seven matches

Egyptian Premier League champions Al-Ahly announced on Sunday that they had terminated Spanish coach Jose Riveiro's contract after just seven matches in charge.

The decision follows a 2–0 defeat to rivals Pyramids in the league on Saturday.

"The club would like to thank Mr Jose Riveiro, the first team coach, and his assistant staff for their efforts during the past period. The contractual relationship has been terminated by mutual consent," Al-Ahly, the most decorated club in African Champions League history, said in a statement on their official website.

Riveiro, 49, was appointed in May on a two-year contract ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, held in the United States. However, his tenure failed to deliver the expected results.

Under his leadership, Al-Ahly drew two matches and lost to Brazil’s Palmeiras, resulting in an early exit from the tournament.

In domestic competition, Al-Ahly have played four league matches this season, registering one win and two draws, losing to current African champions Pyramids. The team currently sits in 12th place with five points.

(Reporting By Ahmed Abd EllatifEditing by Toby Davis)