Solbakken admits Norway chased goals but spares a thought for Moldova

Norway coach Stale Solbakken offered sympathy to his Moldovan counterpart after his side thrashed the visitors 11-1 in a World Cup qualifier on Monday that left them top of Group I.

The Norwegians displayed their ruthlessness in front of a jubilant home crowd, knowing goal difference could prove decisive in the race for qualification from a group that also includes four-times world champions Italy.

The result left Norway six points clear of second-placed Italy, who have a game in hand, while Moldova remain rooted to the bottom without a point from five matches.

It was only the third time in Norway’s history that they had scored 11 or more goals in a match, the last instance being an 11-0 win over the United States in 1948. For Moldova, it marked their heaviest ever defeat.

Solbakken said he could understand the anguish felt by Moldova coach Serghei Clescenco.

"I know how much pain he is in. He ran straight into the dressing room, I barely had the chance to thank him for the match. That really hurts," Solbakken said.

Goal difference could prove decisive if Norway and Italy finish level on points in the group, with Norway now holding a 16 goal advantage over Gennaro Gattuso's side.

"Hopefully this was a strong statement and the goal difference is now tipping in our favour," Solbakken said.

For Moldova, the only consolation came in the 74th minute when a Norwegian own goal gave them a rare moment of relief.

"It is a shame for us. This is my fault. And I understand that we need to think carefully about what to do next," a visibly emotional Clescenco said before leaving the press area.

Moldova goalkeeper Cristian Avram revealed that five-goal scorer Erling Haaland sought him out after the final whistle to apologise.

"I spoke with Erling. He said, 'It’s not my fault,' and that he just had to keep trying to score because of the goal difference. I understand him," he said to Norwegian TV2, adding that he appreciated the gesture from the Manchester City striker.