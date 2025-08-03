Departing Spurs captain Son in tears on emotional evening

SEOUL: Departing Tottenham captain Son Heung-min was in tears and his teammates threw him in the air on an emotional evening in his native South Korea on Sunday (Aug 3).

Spurs drew 1-1 with Newcastle in a pre-season friendly in Seoul, but that was secondary to the farewell for the 33-year-old attacker.

In what could have been his final game for the north Londoners, Son played 65 minutes but did not score at Seoul World Cup Stadium, a day after announcing his decision to leave Tottenham this summer after a decade.

He left the pitch to a thunderous ovation from nearly 65,000 fans, hugging his teammates and even his opponents.

The South Korean captain was caught offside twice in the early going, as his teammates tried to create opportunities for him, but didn't really assert himself on the match otherwise.

Son was replaced in the 65th minute by Mohammed Kudus, and he walked off in tears as thousands of fans chanted his name.

"I didn't think I was going to cry at first," Son said.

"But after hearing a few words from my teammates, leaving the club I've spent so much time with felt really tough.

"I felt really, really happy playing this match. Thanks to my fans, my teammates and also my opponents, I've had an unforgettable day."