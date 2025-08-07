Son joins LAFC in MLS record deal

LOS ANGELES :South Korean forward Son Heung-min has joined Los Angeles FC in a record-breaking Major League Soccer transfer, ending a decade-long stint at Tottenham Hotspur, both clubs announced on Wednesday.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed by either club but the Athletic reported LAFC paid a fee in the region of $26.5 million for the 33-year-old.

Son, who joined Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, led the north London club to their first trophy in 17 years with a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Europa League final in May.

"You welcomed me to North London, you watched me grow," Son said in a farewell video message.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I never imagined captaining this team, but I always dreamed I would win something for you. We won the Europa League and you all deserve it... Thank you for these years."

The former Spurs captain made 454 appearances for the team and scored 173 goals, winning the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2021-22 season.

Son, capped 134 times by South Korea, joins LAFC after an emotional farewell to Spurs during a friendly against Newcastle United at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

"Sonny has given so much to this club, both on and off the pitch, and for that we are forever grateful," Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said in a club statement.

"We wish him all the best for the future, and he will always be welcome back as a beloved and cherished member of our Spurs family."