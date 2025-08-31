South Africa beat Italy to book first Women's World Cup quarter-final

South Africa beat Italy for the first time with a 29-24 victory in York to seal a maiden Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-final, and were joined in the last eight by France, Ireland and New Zealand on Sunday.

Seven of the eight quarter-finalists have now been confirmed with one round of pool matches to be played next weekend, after England, Canada and Scotland advanced on Saturday.

Only the second team from Pool A has yet to be decided, with Australia and the United States still in the running.

South Africa raced into a 17-5 lead in their Pool D clash, but Italy fought back to 24-24 heading into the final five minutes.

South Africa's powerful forwards had the upper hand all game and Sinazo Mcatshulwa burrowed over from close range for the winning score to spark wild scenes of celebration.

"This was amazing, shout-out to the team, we came out and had a job to do," flyhalf Libbie Janse van Rensburg said.

"We said we were going to be direct. This is massive, we talked about making history for women's rugby in South Africa and we did that."

France scored 14 tries as they thumped minnows Brazil 84-5 in the other match in the pool in Exeter. Ten different players crossed the tryline for France, who led 53-0 at halftime.

Wing Bianca Silva scored Brazil's first ever try at the World Cup in their debut appearance.

Ireland held off a spirited Spain to win their Pool C clash 43-27 as they ran in seven tries in an entertaining encounter. Their 43 points is a record at the World Cup for the side.

Wing Anna McGann and number eight Grace Moore bagged two tries each, to go with scores for flyhalf Dannah O'Brien, wing Amee Leigh Costigan and centre Eve Higgins.

Ireland led 24-12 at halftime, but Spain kept coming and scored five tries themselves.

"We knew Spain would come out firing and they pushed us right to the end," Ireland prop Ellena Perry told the BBC. "We needed front-foot ball and that was difficult, but we did that and are delighted with the win."

Fullback Braxton Sorensen-McGee scored a hat-trick of tries for New Zealand as they claimed a 62-19 victory over Japan.

They ran in 10 scores in all after leading 38-5 at halftime but captain Ruahei Demant admitted they had yet to hit their stride.

"We are still a way off. We have not yet put in an 80-minute performance," she said.