South American fans ignite Club World Cup, Palmeiras v Botafogo to set it ablaze

MIAMI :As the expanded 32-team Club World Cup approaches the knockout rounds, one clear highlight has been the electric atmosphere generated by South American supporters, whose passion, volume and spectacle have left their global counterparts in the shade.

Some arenas, particularly Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, have been transformed not just by Lionel Messi-mania, but by the sonic boom of Boca Juniors and Palmeiras fans.

Boca's blue and gold, as well Palmeiras' cream and green, have filled the stands in roaring, boisterous displays.

Boca fans turned the Hard Rock Stadium into a replica of their La Bombonera home stadium, their chants and celebrations so powerful they made the stands shake, even drawing admiration from Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

They stormed Miami Beach for a giant 'Banderazo', grilling, dancing and chanting for hours ahead of their team's opening game against Benfica.

While some matches in Cincinnati and Orlando struggled to draw more than a few thousand spectators, Boca and Palmeiras played in front of 60,000-plus fans, creating scenes more akin to Sao Paulo or Buenos Aires than suburban America.

Palmeiras fans brought the flair and noise to their final Group A game against Inter Miami on Monday, where a late 2–2 comeback was roared on by their diehards who made the hosts feel like they were on foreign soil.

But beneath the celebrations lurks a rivalry that is becoming one of South America's fiercest: Palmeiras v Botafogo.

Though the two clubs hail from different Brazilian cities — Palmeiras from Sao Paulo, Botafogo from Rio — fate has thrown them together repeatedly over the past three years.

It began when Palmeiras staged a dramatic surge to snatch the Brazilian league title from Botafogo two years ago, a collapse that stung deeply in Rio.

The following season Botafogo got revenge, knocking Palmeiras out in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores before going all the way to win the title.

Sunday’s last-16 showdown in Philadelphia promises to be the fiercest yet and will add another chapter to what is rapidly becoming the defining duel of modern Brazilian football.

'REAL WORLD'

For European clubs used to pristine stadiums and moments of silence, the raw fervour from South America has been a wake-up call.

"I love when I see Botafogo, all the Brazilian teams, Argentinian teams, how they celebrate, how they are together, I love them," said Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola.

"I like how all the games are tight, except one or two, and people are surprised, European teams lose. Welcome to the real world. Welcome to the real world my friends," he added.

Bayern’s Kompany echoed the sentiment.

"I’ve had a long career ... that crowd was hostile in the best possible way ... Many fans would pay to watch that,” he said after his team beat Boca Juniors 2-1 last week.

With the U.S., Canada and Mexico hosting the World Cup in 2026, South American fans are likely to become the beating heart of the tournament with their spontaneous, relentless energy.

Their presence at the Club World Cup has turned the event from a corporate experiment into something electric and alive, and left their European counterparts with something to think about.