Southampton late show spoils Wrexham's dream return
Soccer Football - Championship - Southampton v Wrexham - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - August 9, 2025 Wrexham's Danny Ward looks dejected after Southampton's Jack Stephens scores their second goal Action Images/John Sibley
Soccer Football - Championship - Southampton v Wrexham - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - August 9, 2025 Southampton's Ryan Manning celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images/John Sibley
Soccer Football - Championship - Southampton v Wrexham - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - August 9, 2025 Southampton's Ryan Manning scores their first goal from a free-kick Action Images/John Sibley
Soccer Football - Championship - Southampton v Wrexham - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - August 9, 2025 Wrexham's Lewis O'Brien in action with Southampton's Ronnie Edwards Action Images/John Sibley
Soccer Football - Championship - Southampton v Wrexham - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - August 9, 2025 Southampton's Joshua Quarshie in action with Wrexham's Sam Smith Action Images/John Sibley
09 Aug 2025 10:11PM
SOUTHAMPTON, England :Southampton spoiled a fairytale return by Wrexham to England's second tier as two late goals snatched a 2-1 home win on Saturday and ruined what looked like a Hollywood script written by the Welsh club's celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Josh Windass put Wrexham ahead with a 22nd-minute penalty, and they looked like enjoying a dream comeback to the Championship after 43 years until Ryan Manning levelled in the 90th minute and Jack Stephens got the winner deep in added time.

Southampton, relegated from the Premier League last season, are one of the favourites for promotion, but they were almost stunned by a Wrexham side back at this level for the first time since 1982 after an unprecedented three consecutive promotions.

Wrexham may have been brought back down to earth by the loss after their meteoric rise since Reynolds and McElhenney took over in 2021, but they showed they may have what it takes to cause plenty of problems to the big clubs this season.

Source: Reuters
