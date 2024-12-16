Southampton sack manager Martin after 5-0 thrashing by Spurs

:Southampton sacked manager Russell Martin shortly after his side's 5-0 drubbing at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday left them rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

The humiliating defeat, in which Spurs scored five times in the first half, left Southampton on five points from 16 matches.

Martin was the second Premier League manager sacked on Sunday after second-bottom Wolverhampton Wanderers parted company with Gary O'Neil.

"The reality of our situation is clear. The board have supported Russell and his staff and been open and transparent regarding our expectations," a club statement read.

"We have all been on the same page in recognising the urgency of needing results to improve.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank Russell and his staff for all the hard work and dedication they have given the club on and off the pitch over the last 18 months."

The 38-year-old Martin was booed during his side's capitulation against Tottenham and missed the fifth goal as he had already gone to the changing rooms.

Martin was appointed in June 2023 and guided Southampton to promotion via the playoffs last season, earning plaudits for his side's attractive style of football.

This season, however, they have been brutally exposed in the top flight, losing 13 of their opening 16 games and seemingly on course for a quick return to the second tier.

Only one team in Premier League history has had fewer points after 16 games of the season.

After the defeat by Spurs, defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis said the players should take the blame.

"(The fans) want to see the team win, so it's normal. The booing should be on us players and not the manager. He's not creating the mistakes," Harwood-Bellis said.

"It is us on the pitch. But they just want to see the team win. Credit to them, they stuck with us after a first half that wasn't acceptable."

Four Premier League managers have been sacked this season with Steve Cooper leaving Leicester City and Dutchman Erik ten Hag being dismissed by Manchester United.