Spain's Vuelta to begin in Italy in 2025

The Vuelta a Espana will start in Italy for the first time next year, race organisers said on Monday ahead of the 90th edition.

It will begin on Aug. 23 in the region of Piedmont, which hosted the first three stages of this year's Giro d'Italia plus a stage of this year's Tour de France, with Turin becoming the second city to have hosted stages of all three Grand Tours.

The first stage will begin in Turin and end in Novara, with the second stage moving to Alba and culminating in a mountain finish at Limone Piemonte.

The third stage will include a climb over the Issiglio Pass and cover the distance between San Maurizio Canavese and Ceres while the fourth stage will start in Susa before the tour re-enters Spain.

Next year's Vuelta will be the sixth edition of the race to start outside Spain. The 2026 edition will begin in Monaco.