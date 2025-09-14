Speedway-Poland's Zmarzlik clinches record-equalling sixth world championship in Denmark

Poland's Bartosz Zmarzlik clinched a record-equalling sixth Speedway GP world championship title on Saturday in Vojens, Denmark, becoming the first rider in history to win four successive gold medals in the sport.

The 30-year-old matched the achievements of New Zealand's Ivan Mauger and Sweden's Tony Rickardsson, who each claimed six world titles during their illustrious careers.

Zmarzlik edged out Australia's Brady Kurtz by a point in a nail-biting finale. Kurtz raced to a record-breaking fifth consecutive Grand Prix victory, but Zmarzlik's second-place finish was enough to secure the title.

Britain's Dan Bewley claimed bronze after finishing fourth at the Vojens Speedway Center.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"When I was second, I had to tell my head to stay calm because I felt like it was spinning on the bike. It was very tough and hard for the head to do this," Zmarzlik said.

"But overall, I wasn't super stressed. Since I woke up, I felt really nice, and a little bit of stress was taken off after the first few heats.

"Now I am 30 years old, I have six world titles, and this is unbelievable for me. I can't 100 per cent take in this moment that I have achieved with my team.

"I am super happy because Brady gave me a really big challenge, so thank you, Brady. All season we have produced a good show for the sport."

The FIM Speedway season will conclude with the Speedway of Nations, where 15 countries will compete for the world team title. The event will take place in Poland from September 30 to October 4.