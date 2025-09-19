Sporting hit Kairat with three-goal blitz in 4-1 Champions League win

LISBON :Sporting cruised to a 4-1 home win over Kairat Almaty in their Champions League opener on Thursday, sealing the result with three goals in a four-minute second-half burst.

The visitors from the city of Almaty in south-eastern Kazakhstan undertook the longest journey ever recorded between two clubs in Champions League history, and they struggled to find their rhythm in the first half as Sporting quickly took control.

Sporting were handed a penalty after 21 minutes when Aleksandr Mrynskiy brought down Luis Suarez, but Morten Hjulmand’s strike was kept out by 18-year-old Kairat goalkeeper Sherhan Kalmurza, saving with his legs.

The hosts had to wait until the 44th minute for their breakthrough, when Francisco Trincao curled a left-footed strike into the top corner to send Sporting into the break ahead.

Kairat tried to challenge their opponents after the break but they eventually ran out of energy around the hour mark.

In the 65th minute, Sporting struck on the counter as Ivan Fresneda broke into the box and squared for an unmarked Trincao, who calmly slotted home to double the lead.

Two minutes later Alisson Santos sealed the result with Sporting’s third, firing a well-placed low shot from the edge of the area.

Sporting’s four-minute frenzy concluded when Geovany Quenda showed fine footwork to move forward before picking out the bottom corner for their fourth in the 68th minute.

Four minutes from time, Edmilson pulled one back for Kairat with a superb volley after being left unmarked by the Sporting defence.