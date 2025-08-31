Springboks call scrumhalf De Klerk into squad for New Zealand tests

South Africa have added double Rugby World Cup winner Faf de Klerk to their squad as additional scrumhalf cover for their two Rugby Championship tests in New Zealand, officials confirmed on Sunday.

De Klerk, 33, will join Grant Williams, Cobus Reinach and Morne van den Berg as scrumhalf options for coach Rassie Erasmus ahead of the first test at Eden Park in Auckland, where the Springboks have not won since 1937.

It was also confirmed that experienced hooker Bongi Mbonambi has not travelled with the group "to attend to family matters", the officials said in a statement.

Malcolm Marx and Jan-Hendrik Wessels are the two hooker options currently in New Zealand.

The Springboks will play a second Rugby Championship test in Wellington on September 13.

All four teams in the competition, which also includes Australia and Argentina, have a single win after two rounds.