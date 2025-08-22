Springboks draft in Fassi for injured Le Roux against Australia

CAPE TOWN :South Africa have been forced into a late injury change to their starting 15 for the second Rugby Championship test against Australia in Cape Town on Saturday with Aphelele Fassi drafted in to replace Willie le Roux at fullback.

Fassi, 27, started last weekend's shock 38-22 loss to Australia at Ellis Park but was initially replaced in the side by Le Roux, who subsequently picked up an injury in training.

South Africa had led 22-0 in Johannesburg but a second-half implosion prompted coach Rassie Erasmus to make 10 changes to his starting side when he announced the team on Tuesday, though that has now been reduced to nine.

Updated Springboks team:

15–Aphelele Fassi, 14–Canan Moodie, 13–Jesse Kriel (captain), 12–Damian de Allende, 11–Cheslin Kolbe, 10–Handre Pollard, 9–Grant Williams, 8–Jean-Luc du Preez, 7–Franco Mostert, 6–Marco van Staden, 5–Ruan Nortje, 4–RG Snyman, 3–Thomas du Toit, 2–Malcolm Marx, 1–Ox Nche.

Replacements: 16–Marnus van der Merwe, 17–Boan Venter, 18–Wilco Louw, 19–Eben Etzebeth, 20–Lood de Jager, 21–Kwagga Smith, 22–Cobus Reinach, 23–Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.