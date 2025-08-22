Springboks itching to get back to business after shock loss to Australia

CAPE TOWN :South Africa were deeply disappointed with last weekend's shock 38-22 Rugby Championship loss to Australia, but Saturday brings a fresh opportunity to put in a performance that goes some way towards making up for that defeat, captain Jesse Kriel said.

The Springboks gave up a 22-point lead at Ellis Park, a ground where they had not lost to Australia in 62 years, in a bewildering second-half display that has resulted in much soul-searching this week and nine changes to their starting team in Cape Town.

“We know what we did not get right last week, we have rectified that as a team and we were eager to get back on the training field on Monday,” Kriel told reporters on Friday.

“We also can’t dismiss the fact that it is just one game and we have another chance this weekend (to put it right). We are itching to get onto the field and excited to get back out there.”

South Africa had been on an eight-game winning run and cruising through the early part of their season until the jarring defeat.

“There is a lot of pressure, but at this level there is pressure on everyone. We are used to it as a group and to being in tight situations.”

Kriel welcomes regular inside centre partner Damian de Allende back into the side this week after injury and they will come up against the Australian pair of Len Ikitau and Joseph Suaalii, who were excellent in Johannesburg.

“It’s exciting to have Damian back in the mix and it is a great challenge for us, something we are relishing,” Kriel said.

“They (Ikitau and Suaalii) are two unbelievable athletes and showed through their work-rate and performance what they can do.

“You want to play against great athletes and players. We are looking forward to it.”

The Springboks are the defending champions in the Rugby Championship but now on the back foot in this year’s competition following Australia’s bonus-point win.

Kriel says their only concern is winning on Saturday and not chasing the extra point.

“We have not thought about bonus points, it is just about performing well in the test match, whatever comes after that is a bonus. We have a big job to do."