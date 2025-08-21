Springboks locked in to improved set-piece against Australia

CAPE TOWN :South Africa’s video analysis of their stunning 38-22 Rugby Championship defeat to Australia would have been a hard watch, not least the set-piece where they lost five lineouts, normally such a reliable area of their game from which to launch attacks.

Australia managed to disrupt the Springboks' set-piece as they won at Ellis Park on Saturday for the first time in 62 years having rallied from 22-0 down in a second-half display for the ages.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has rotated both locks from that game for the second test against Australia in Cape Town on Saturday, with Lood de Jager and Eben Etzebeth dropping to the bench.

In come RG Snyman and Ruan Nortje, with Franco Mostert selected at flanker, but also a formidable lineout jumper.

"All credit to Australia for how they handled the lineouts last week," Nortje told reporters on Wednesday. "It’s not just the players who were on the field, all the locks sat together and made plans from the Sunday before the match.

"So we need to ensure that we are more effective in that department this weekend.

"We know we are much better than what we showed in Johannesburg, so it will be vital for us to stick to our plans this week and to go out there and be as physical as possible."

Nortje, 27, is very much the junior in the Springbok lock collection, but has been impressive in his seven caps to date.

"It’s special for me to be part of this group of locks," he said. "Many of them have been my heroes since I started playing junior rugby, so I try to learn with each opportunity I get to play and train with them."

Defending champions South Africa need a victory on Saturday to rekindle their title hopes with a tough two-match tour in New Zealand coming up next month.