Springboks stay grounded after record win over New Zealand

WELLINGTON :South Africa will not get carried away with their record 43-10 defeat of New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday which reignited their Rugby Championship title defence, with coach Rassie Erasmus saying they would have a "good night" and then move on.

The Springboks ran in six tries as they inflicted the heaviest ever test defeat on their great rivals, with the fact that it came away from home adding to the remarkable result.

"The scoreline is nice but it is more about what we are trying to achieve (as a team)," Erasmus told reporters. "I know what it feels like in the change room on the other side. I don't think we need to dwell on it (the scoreline).

"The truth is they had eight players with less than 10 caps and we only had two. We have been building and giving guys chances at certain stages (this season). Guys tonight put up their hands and showed they can do it."

South Africa were poor in a 24-17 loss to New Zealand the previous week in Auckland and Erasmus made wholesale changes for this fixture, including a new backline.

Much was made of that in the build-up to the game but he maintained there was trust in all players in the squad.

"The belief within the team is the most important thing. We are building and hopefully people can see that," he said. "It is a long season and we have an Argentina team that is playing really well next.

"We have achieved nothing yet but we are still in the mix for the Rugby Championship. We are getting better. The first 30 minutes we still made a lot of errors but the belief remained that we can do it.

"It is a 24-hour job these days keeping confidence with social media and what people are saying. So it (the win) is nice, it is satisfying. But the reality is that tomorrow they (New Zealand) will regroup.

"And Argentina will look at our scrums, our lineouts and how we attack, and they will prepare to try and beat us."

Australia top the Rugby Championship table with 11 points, followed by South Africa and New Zealand (both 10) and Argentina (9).

The Springboks host Argentina in Durban on September 27 before a second fixture in London a week later.