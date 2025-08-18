Springboks suffer injury blows ahead of second test against Australia

CAPE TOWN :As if the pain of a first defeat to Australia at Ellis Park in 62 years was not enough, South Africa face a heavy injury toll from the 38-22 defeat in Saturday’s Rugby Championship opener, with captain Siya Kolisi sidelined for an extended period.

Kolisi suffered a knee injury as Australia rallied from 22 points down in a stunning second-half display and is out of the second test in Cape Town on Saturday and likely the two-match tour to New Zealand that follows.

Kolisi is expected to be out for four weeks, which means he will miss the Springboks’ eagerly anticipated clash with New Zealand at Eden Park on September 6, where they are seeking a first win since 1937.

Loose-forward Pieter-Steph du Toit suffered a concussion in the weekend defeat and will also miss the second game as he goes through return to play protocols.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Both wings from the loss, Kurt-Lee Arendse (knee) and Edwill van der Merwe (ankle), are also out of this coming weekend.

That should be tempered by the return from injury of experienced wing Cheslin Kolbe, who is expected to be available. Inside centre Damian de Allende, an important cog in the backline, is also set to be fit after missing Saturday’s loss.

Coach Rassie Erasmus says the team are aware of their shortcomings at Ellis Park as they tried to move the ball too expansively and were picked off by a clinical Australia.

"We had a proper meeting and the feeling is frustration," he told reporters on Monday. "But at least we know what we did wrong. That's the most important thing. They totally outplayed us.

"If you play beautiful rugby and you lose, you lose. If you play boring rugby and you win, then people are happy. We were totally on the wrong side of that balance on Saturday, and that is not because (attack coach) Tony (Brown) coaches that way.

"You tend to think things are easy and there is so much space. Then a proud country like Australia take their opportunities."

South Africa will name their side on Tuesday for the second fixture in Cape Town.