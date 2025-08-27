Swiatek, Sinner ease into US Open second round, Gauff highlights evening session

NEW YORK :Past winners Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner walloped their U.S. Open first-round opponents on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday, as home fans eagerly awaited 2023 champion Coco Gauff in the evening programme.

Ticketholders enjoyed a third day of round-one action on Tuesday thanks to the tournament's newly expanded, 15-day schedule that organisers hoped would accommodate more fans after three straight years of record-breaking attendances.

The Wimbledon winner Swiatek arrived in New York in pristine form after hoisting the trophy at the Cincinnati tune-up tournament and cruised past Emiliana Arango 6-1 6-2 in an hour, never facing a break point.

The 2022 champion next plays the Netherlands' Suzan Lamens.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Every year is kind of tough, because New York is just so loud, you know, and it's hard to find that balance off the court," she said.

"But I've got to say I'm probably good at it compared to other players, so I'm really trying to be in my bubble."

It was the first of two lopsided affairs on Ashe, as the top-ranked men's defending champion Jannik Sinner swatted aside his Czech opponent Vit Kopriva 6-1 6-1 6-2, setting up a meeting with Australian Alexei Popyrin.

The Italian entered the 2024 tournament under a cloud of controversy after it was revealed he had escaped a doping ban despite failing two drug tests but had the crowd firmly on his side this time around.

Across the plaza, 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti outlasted big-serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-7(3) 6-3 6-4 6-4 in the first match of the day at Louis Armstrong Stadium and he will next play Belgian David Goffin.

American eighth seed Amanda Anisimova rolled past Australian Kimberly Birrell 6-3 6-2 in the second match on Armstrong, sending over 17 winners to just four from her opponent.

On the Grandstand, Marin Cilic became the latest former champion to exit the tournament as 23rd seed Alexander Bublik eliminated the Croatian 6-4 6-1 6-4.

American third seed Gauff headlines the evening programme on Ashe against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, launching her latest U.S. Open campaign just days after she parted ways with coach Matt Daly.

The local fan favourite is hoping to eliminate her stubborn serving issues in a topsy-turvy season that saw her pick up a second major title at Roland Garros but lose in the first round at Wimbledon.

The 2020 finalist Alexander Zverev begins his latest campaign for a maiden major in the late match on Ashe. The German third seed plays Chilean Alejandro Tabilo.

Japan's twice winner Naomi Osaka can expect a hero's welcome from the crowd as she kicks off the night session across on Armstrong against Belgian Greet Minnen.

The 23rd seed reached the final at Montreal earlier this month, a promising sign for fans as the four-time major winner hopes to recapture her old form in New York.

U.S. 14th seed Tommy Paul plays Denmark's Elmer Moller in the last match of the night on Armstrong.