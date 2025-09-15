Swiss Kambundji takes shock world 100m hurdles crown

TOKYO : Switzerland's Ditaji Kambundji stunned a stellar field and herself by winning the women's 100 metres hurdles at the world championships in a national record time of 12.24 seconds on Monday.

The 23-year-old, whose previous personal best was 12.40, clasped her face in disbelief after flashing over the 10 hurdles and crossing the line to become the joint-seventh fastest woman of all time in the event.

"It's crazy," said Kambundji. "I was giving my all. I tried to focus on myself. I was calm and pretty collected. I knew I had it in me.

"You could see on my face how happy I was when I realised I won. I was surprised because I knew all my competitors were able to win. Getting a personal best is nice but all that mattered today was the title."

World record holder Tobi Amusan of Nigeria, the world champion in 2022, took silver in 12.29 and American Grace Stark won bronze in 12.34.

"I just wanted to walk away from here with a medal, that's always the goal coming in," said Stark.

"Getting on the line with the other great women is amazing. I think its such a great thing happening in our sport and for women because I feel women's sports aren't as big."

Olympic champion Masai Russell, the form hurdler of the year, was fourth in 12.44, while twice world champion Danielle Williams finished seventh in 12.53.

"Every race is a learning opportunity," said American Russell, who declared this week that she wants to break the 12-second barrier.

"The job is not finished here. I am happy with the season I had. I did not get what I wanted from the biggest meet of the year. I know the talent I have. It was just one of those days. You live and you learn."

Kambundji was not even the best known athlete in her family before Monday night with her older sister Mujinga having won two indoor 60m world titles and a 200m bronze at the 2019 world championships.

"I am sure my sister is excited for me," the new world champion said.

"I was thinking about her a lot during these days. Our bond is really special. I know she will be thrilled. I am bringing home something really incredible."