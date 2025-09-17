Logo
Logo

Sport

Sydney terminate Costa's contract with winger unable to leave Brazil
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Sydney terminate Costa's contract with winger unable to leave Brazil

Sydney terminate Costa's contract with winger unable to leave Brazil

Jul 30, 2023; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Galaxy forward Douglas Costa (10) moves the ball against Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

17 Sep 2025 11:00PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Sydney FC have terminated Brazilian winger Douglas Costa's contract by mutual consent after the club said on Wednesday that the former international is trapped in his homeland by unresolved legal troubles and unable to return to Australia.

Marquee signing Costa had hoped to revive his career in Sydney when he signed a two-year deal last year but the 35-year-old former Brazil international has not played for the five-times A-League champions since May.

Despite Sydney's patience in granting Costa more than two months to sort out his affairs, the club said "on-going legal and personal matters" in Brazil had prevented him from leaving his home country.

Costa eventually told Sydney there was "no end in sight" to his predicament.

"I want to thank Sydney FC for giving me the opportunity to play in Australia - it was an incredible year in Sky Blue," said Costa, who has won several trophies in Europe with Shakhtar Donetsk, Bayern Munich and Juventus.

"I am very sorry that I cannot return at this time due to the matters I must resolve at home, but I will always remember my time in Sydney fondly."

Costa's exit will open up a fifth foreign player spot, which Sydney can fill in January. The new A-League season kicks off on October 17.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement