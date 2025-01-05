Tauson wins Auckland title after injured Osaka retires

AUCKLAND :Naomi Osaka's quest for a first title in four years ended in heartbreak as the former world number one retired with an injury after winning the opening set of the Auckland Classic final against Denmark's Clara Tauson on Sunday.

It was an anticlimactic finish to the match and Tauson said winning her third WTA Tour title after a similar drought did not gloss over the worst final that she had played.

"I have to say I'm really sorry about this final. Naomi was playing some great tennis. I just feel said about what happened today," Tauson said.

"Of course, when I process this, I'm going to be super happy about my week. I'm happy that I won, but not really."

Osaka, who won the last of her four Grand Slam trophies at the Australian Open in 2021, returned to the circuit a year ago after a long maternity break, but struggled for consistency and ended the season ranked outside the top 50.

She showed glimpses of just how devastating she can be in Auckland and grabbed a double break against Tauson with powerful hitting on both flanks in the opening set, which she wrapped up 6-4, despite dropping serve late on.

But the 27-year-old from Japan had tears in her eyes as she had an apparent abdominal issue checked out on court before the start of the next set and threw in the towel, sparking concerns about her fitness for this month's Australian Open.

She cut a more cheerful figure at the presentation ceremony, joking that skipping breakfast might have led to her defeat.

"I just want to thank everyone for welcoming me to such a beautiful city and I had a lot of fun playing here," said Osaka, without going into detail about her problem.

"I'm really sorry about how it ended but I hope you enjoyed the tennis that we did play. I'm just grateful to be here."

The Melbourne Park major, where Osaka has won two titles, will begin on Jan. 12.