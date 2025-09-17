Thiam hits out at Belgian federation but is accused of lying

TOKYO :Nafissatou Thiam has accused the Belgian athletics federation of disrupting her World Championships preparations, but it accused the three-time Olympic champion of lying in a nasty spat days before she begins her quest for a third heptathlon world title.

In an extraordinary exchange on Tuesday, a tearful Thiam said she had been barred from the team’s preparatory camp in Japan due to her refusal to sign the federation's code of conduct, but the federation president said she had written proof the 31-year-old was being untruthful.

"Five days before departure, I received an email from the federation stating that because I hadn't signed the code of conduct, my pre-camp hadn't been validated and therefore no reservation had been made for me," Thiam told a press conference.

“I had to find a solution at the last minute. You need a training location, a gym, a place to sleep. Five days before departure in a city like Tokyo, that wasn't easy, and then there's the financial aspect. That had a negative impact. I don't understand it, it's very disappointing."

Thiam is refusing to sign the federation's code of conduct, due to disagreements over image rights as she has conflicting sponsors with those of the Belgium team. She said the decision to bar her from the camp meant she could not prepare in ideal conditions.

Thiam's physiotherapist was not accredited either. "I feel punished, and that's unfair. I’m trying to stay positive and professional and forget about it all, but it's definitely having a negative impact."

In response, the Belgian federation hit back with president Jessica Mayon accusing Thiam of lying.

"It is absolutely untrue that she was not welcome," Mayon told several Belgian media outlets at Tokyo’s National Stadium.

"I have written proof that what she says isn't true. It's a lie. She received an email promising that someone from the federation was willing to do anything for her at the training camp. Of course, she was welcome there."

She also said Thiam had received financial support, like all other team members.

"I think it's a shame she's acting this way. Of course, some people were unhappy that she hadn't signed the code of conduct. But she's here at the World Championships, and we've always protected her," Mayon said.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)