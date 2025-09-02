Thomas ready for emotional farewell in Tour of Britain

SUFFOLK, England :Britain's former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas is preparing for an emotional farewell to cycling in this week's Tour of Britain which starts in Suffolk on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old Welshman will compete for the last time in his storied career and will sign off with the last of the six stages finishing in his home city of Cardiff on Sunday.

Thomas, who won the Tour de France in 2018, will lead the Ineos Grenadiers team for one last time wearing a specially-designed kit featuring a doodle from his five-year-old son.

The kit will feature a Welsh dragon on the front while on the back it will have all the most successful years of his career, including Olympic track gold medals in 2008 and 2012.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

A special free event is planned for the end of the race at Cardiff Castle to commemorate Thomas's career.

"I couldn't finish my career without a proper goodbye could I? Excited to announce our plans for an event at Cardiff Castle after the final Tour of Britain stage on Sunday," Thomas said in a social media post. "I'm told it's going to be a lot of fun."

The 884.2km Tour of Britain will feature an impressive start list with the likes of Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel favourite for the title. Belgium's Evenepoel has not raced since pulling out of the Tour de France with a broken rib.