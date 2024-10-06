Logo
Thuram hat-trick gives Inter 3-2 win over 10-man Torino
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Torino - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 5, 2024 Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram in action REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Torino - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 5, 2024 Torino's Guillermo Maripan is shown a red card by referee Matteo Marcenaro REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Torino - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 5, 2024 Torino's Duvan Zapata celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Torino - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 5, 2024 Inter Milan's Mehdi Taremi in action with Torino's Vanja Milinkovic-Savic REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Torino - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 5, 2024 Torino's Nikola Vlasic scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
06 Oct 2024 05:00AM
MILAN, Italy : A hat-trick from Marcus Thuram gave Inter Milan a 3-2 victory over 10-man Torino at home in their Serie A clash on Saturday, following an early red card for visiting defender Guillermo Maripan.

Inter are second in the league standings with 14 points, two behind Napoli. Torino are sixth.

The breakthrough came in the 25th minute when Inter capitalised on Maripan's dismissal, with Thuram heading in from close range five minutes after the defender was sent off for a late challenge on the French forward.

Thuram doubled Inter's lead in the 35th minute with another header from close range. However, Torino pulled one back a minute later, with Duvan Zapata taking advantage of a defensive error to finish from inside the box.

Thuram completed his hat-trick on the hour mark, being in the right place to tap in a rebound after Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic had saved a header.

The drama continued as Torino forward Nikola Vlasic converted a penalty four minutes from time after Hakan Calhanoglu had tripped Adam Masina in the area. However, the visitors were unable to mount a final push to find an equaliser.

Source: Reuters

