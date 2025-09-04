Tielemans named as new Belgium captain

BRUSSELS :Belgium have picked Youri Tielemans to be their captain, with coach Rudi Garcia choosing the Aston Villa midfielder over several more experienced players in the squad.

Following Garcia’s appointment earlier this year, he rotated the captaincy as he said he was searching for the right leader for the squad but on Wednesday announced the 28-year-old would be taking charge.

“Youri Tielemans will be our permanent captain,” Garcia told a press conference on the eve of Thursday’s World Cup qualifier in Liechtenstein.

“We've rotated the captain’s armband for a long time, but now the decision has been made.

“He has a good relationship with everyone in the group. He enjoys unanimity within the group. Even though other guys remain important leaders, like Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, Romelu Lukaku... but Youri gets the armband.”

Tielemans said he regarded the appointment as an honour.

“There are few things more beautiful in a career than this. There were five names and I'm the chosen one. It wouldn't have made any difference to me. I'll always be the same. I'm proud, that's for sure, but it won't change my personality."

