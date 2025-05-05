Trent Alexander-Arnold says he is leaving Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving Liverpool, the club he has been at since the age of six, he said on social media platform X on Monday (May 5), calling it the hardest decision of his life.

He has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid, who reportedly made an offer for the England defender just before the January transfer window opened.

Born in Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold rose through the youth ranks to become one of the best right-backs in the world, winning two Premier League titles, the Champions League and the Club World Cup with the English team.

"This club has been my whole life – my whole world – for 20 years," Alexander-Arnold said in his statement. "From the Academy right through until now, the support and love I have felt from everyone inside and outside of the club will stay with me forever. I will forever be in debt to you all.

"But, I have never known anything else, and this decision is about experiencing a new challenge, taking myself out of my comfort zone and pushing myself both professionally and personally."

The 26-year-old frequently played in a hybrid midfield role for Liverpool in recent seasons, operating as a full-back when out of possession but moving into midfield during attacks.

Alexander-Arnold, who made his senior debut in 2016, has racked up 352 appearances for the Reds, scoring 23 goals and winning eight major honours, including this season's Premier League title.

He had been in discussions with Liverpool about a new deal but whereas Mohamed Salah and captain Virgil van Dijk signed contract extensions with the club, Alexander-Arnold chose to move on.

"Alexander-Arnold will depart with our gratitude and appreciation for his contribution during a sustained period of success," the club said in a statement.

Alexander-Arnold is hoping the news of his departure is not a distraction over Liverpool's final three games of the season.

"I'm just hoping that we're able to carry on winning games, the noise (from my decision) doesn't take away from the fact of what we've achieved this season," he said.

"It has been an amazing season. It has been amazing to be part of it and I just hope that everyone is able to maybe not dwell on this news for too long and be able to celebrate what the rest of the lads have done."