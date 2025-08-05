Logo
Trump to sign order creating Olympics task force ahead of 2028 games
FILE PHOTO: Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games logo pictured at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 14, 2024. REUTERS/Daniel Cole/File Photo

05 Aug 2025 05:25AM
WASHINGTON :U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday creating a White House Olympics task force to handle security and other issues related to the 2028 summer Olympic games, an administration official told Reuters.

The task force, made up of members from Trump's cabinet and government agencies, will coordinate federal, state and local government work on transportation as well, the official said.

It also will "streamline visa processing and credentialing for foreign athletes, coaches, officials, and media," the official said in an email.

Source: Reuters
