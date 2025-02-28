Logo
Sport

UEFA ban English referee Coote until 2026
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Southampton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - February 18, 2023 Referee David Coote Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

28 Feb 2025 10:01PM
English referee David Coote has been banned from any UEFA refereeing activity until June 2026, European soccer's governing body said on Friday.

Coote was fired by English soccer's referees' body, the PGMOL, in December, weeks after being suspended following a video circulating on social media which showed the official allegedly abusing Liverpool and their ex-manager Juergen Klopp.

UEFA opened an investigation into Coote in November after The Sun released a video appearing to show him snorting white powder while officiating at Euro 2024.

In a statement on Friday, UEFA said Coote had violated rules of decent conduct and brought "the sport of football, and UEFA in particular, into disrepute".

Last month, Coote apologised for the actions that led to his sacking and said a fear of coming out as gay led him to turn to drugs.

Source: Reuters
