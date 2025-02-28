Under pressure Conceicao vows to keep fighting for Milan

AC Milan manager Sergio Conceicao admitted the pressure on him was growing after their Serie A loss at Bologna on Thursday but vowed to keep working with the same passion unless the club decide otherwise.

Milan's season is on the brink of unravelling after their Champions League exit and two consecutive Serie A losses which have left them eighth in the standings, eight points behind Juventus in the final top-four spot with 12 rounds left.

Against Bologna, Milan let slip a one-goal and lost 2-1.

"It’s all in our hands. If and when the club feels I’m no longer the right person for Milan, I will step aside, but until that moment, I will continue working with the same passion as always," Conceicao told reporters.

"I feel very frustrated because the results are not coming. But I think it’s normal for a coach who works with passion.

"It seems like there is a cloud over Milan that we need to get out of with results, because those are what make the difference."

Conceicao believes recent media criticism of him is unjustified.

"If I’m no longer needed, I’ll pack my bags and leave without asking for an single euro," he said. "I have nearly 100 Champions League matches, I’ve won 13 trophies. Still people talk about it and say mean things, I have family and neighbours who see what is happening, it’s not fair."

Milan host Lazio in Serie A on Sunday.