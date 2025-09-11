Under pressure Inter face crunch test at Juventus

Inter Milan and manager Cristian Chivu are already under scrutiny as Serie A enters matchday three, with a crunch clash away to Juventus looming where they will aim to avoid losing further ground at the top of the standings.

Juventus, like defending champions Napoli, have won their first two games, but Inter, after impressing on opening day with a 5-0 thumping of Torino, suffered a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Udinese last time out to leave them playing catch-up.

Chivu replaced Simone Inzaghi, despite the Romanian's lack of senior coaching experience - 13 games in charge of Parma last season - and beginning his reign with a Club World Cup last 16 exit, the real test starts now.

Saturday's away trip, coming hot on the heels of a home loss, will be a real test of Inter's ability to bounce back, in a Derby d'Italia which Juventus have dominated at home.

Inter have won just 12 of the 92 meetings with Juventus in Turin, and come up against a confident side which has lost only one league game in their 11 matches under Igor Tudor since the Croatian took charge in March.

Juventus also have striker Dusan Vlahovic playing with a spring in his step, despite the fact the Serbian appeared to be on the way out of the club in the close-season.

The club were eager to sell Vlahovic rather than lose him for free when his contract runs out next year, and while he has started both games this season on the bench, he has scored in both, netting two goals in 38 minutes on the pitch.

The game also brings the Thuram brothers up against each other, Juve's midfielder Khephren and Inter forward Marcus were away together on international duty with France but now line up on opposite sides.

Juventus are without suspended midfielder Andrea Cambiaso, while winger Francisco Conceicao is a doubt after returning early from the Portugal squad with a muscle injury, which could give Belgian Lois Openda the chance to make his club debut.

NAPOLI LOOK TO EXTEND PERFECT START

Napoli came away from Florence with a 3-0 win last season, and on Saturday they travel to take on a Fiorentina side which has made a slow start to the campaign.

While Napoli are on maximum points, Stefano Pioli's Fiorentina have drawn their opening two games and the manager will hope to kickstart their season in front of the home fans.

Antonio Conte will have Rasmus Hojlund available after the Danish striker arrived on-loan from Manchester United following an injury to Romelu Lukaku.

Hojlund is likely to be named among the substitutes, and the 22-year-old came off the bench on Monday to score for Denmark in their 3-0 win in Greece.

AC Milan recovered from a home defeat by Cremonese by winning at Lecce last time out, and Massimiliano Allegri's side host Bologna on Sunday.

Jamie Vardy could make his Serie A debut with Cremonese at Hellas Verona on Monday.

The former Leicester City striker is hoping to keep the promoted side in the top flight, and they have made a dream start by following up the victory at Milan with a win over Sassuolo.