U.S beat Samoa but must wait to see whether they advance at World Cup

YORK, England :The United States scored 10 unanswered tries as they romped to a 60-0 win over Samoa at the Women’s Rugby World Cup on Saturday, keeping alive their hopes of advancing to the quarter-finals.

Freda Tafuna scored four tries, with two for Hope Rogers and one each for Cassidy Bargell, Erica Coulibaly, Erica Jarrell-Searcy and Olivia Ortiz at the York Community Stadium as the Americans picked up a key bonus point for a Pool A total of eight.

They must now wait to see how Australia fare later on Saturday against favourites England, needing a huge favour from the hosts if they are to compete in the knockout stage next weekend.

England must beat Australia by 76 points and deny the Wallaroos a bonus point when they meet in Brighton (kick-off 1600 GMT) to allow the Americans to take second place in the pool.

If Australia lose and do not get a bonus point, second place will be decided by points difference. The U.S. have a minus two-point difference after their three games while Australia are plus 73 after beating Samoa and then drawing with the Americans in York last week.

Samoa depart the tournament with only three points, a penalty kicked over by Harmony Vatau to rapturous applause against England at Northampton last weekend.

But they came close to their first try of the tournament on several occasions in a spirited second-half performance on Saturday with the York crowd willing them on.

Samoa conceded a total of 225 points in their three games at the tournament in England.

Earlier on Saturday, Canada secured top place in Pool B when they beat Scotland 40-19 at Sandy Park in Exeter and avoided a likely quarter-final clash with England.

Instead, Scotland, who had already secured a last-eight berth last weekend, are set for a showdown with the Auld Enemy in the quarters if England overcome Australia.

Second-ranked Canada had already been guaranteed progress to the knockout stages but were subjected to a tough contest by Scotland, who had the majority of possession but paid the price for a myriad of mistakes.

Emily Tuttosi scored two tries for Canada with one each for McKinley Hunt, Brittany Kassil and Olivia DeMerchant plus a penalty try.

Scotland’s try scorers were Rhona Lloyd, Evie Gallagher and Fran McGhie, with her sixth of the tournament.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)