US Open day eight

Highlights of the eighth day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Sunday (times GMT):
1635 PEGULA EASES INTO QUARTER-FINALS
Last year's runner-up Jessica Pegula brushed aside American compatriot Ann Li 6-1 6-2 to reach the U.S. Open singles quarter-finals for the third time in her career.
1505 PLAY UNDERWAY
Play began under partly cloudy skies in New York, with the temperature around 23 degrees Celsius (73 degrees Fahrenheit).
U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON SUNDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)
ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 AM ET)
4-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Ann Li (U.S.)
Arthur Rinderknech (France) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)
7-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany)
9-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic)
LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)
Adrian Mannarino (France) v 20-Jiri Lehecka (Czech Republic)
Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) v Taylor Townsend (U.S.)
21-Tomas Machac (Czech Republic) v 4-Taylor Fritz (U.S.)
1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Cristina Bucsa (Spain)