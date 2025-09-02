US Open day nine

Highlights of the ninth day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times GMT):

1815 SWIATEK CRUISES TO QUARTERS

Six-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek beat 13th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows for the third time in her career.

1801 AUGER-ALIASSIME SETS UP DE MINAUR CLASH

Felix Auger-Aliassime, who knocked out third seed Alexander Zverev in the previous round, beat Russian 15th seed Andrey Rublev 7-5 6-3 6-4 to reach the U.S. Open's quarter-finals for the second time.

The Canadian 25th seed faces eighth seed Alex de Minaur in the quarters.

1740 DJOKOVIC FACES FRITZ ON FRIDAY

The U.S. Open's quarter-finals kick off on Tuesday with Novak Djokovic facing last year's finalist Taylor Fritz.

Three Czech challengers are up against the top seeds in both men's and women's singles, with Marketa Vondrousova facing Aryna Sabalenka, Barbora Krejcikova taking on Jessica Pegula and Jiri Lehecka playing Carlos Alcaraz.

U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON TUESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 AM ET)

4-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)

20-Jiri Lehecka (Czech Republic) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic)

7-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 4-Taylor Fritz (U.S.)

1643 DE MINAUR EASES PAST RIEDI

Australian eighth seed Alex de Minaur cruised past Switzerland's Leandro Riedi 6-3 6-2 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open for the third time.

1509 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under clear skies in New York, with the temperature around 23 degrees Celsius (73 degrees Fahrenheit).

U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON MONDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 AM ET)

25-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v 15-Andrey Rublev (Russia)

23-Naomi Osaka (Japan) v 3-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v 23-Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan)

8-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.) v 18-Beatriz Haddad-Maia (Brazil)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)

Leandro Riedi (Switzerland) 8-Alex de Minaur (Australia)

13-Ekaterina Alexandrova (Russia) v 2-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

10-Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) v Jaume Munar (Spain)