US Open day seven

NEW YORK : Highlights of the seventh day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Saturday (times GMT):
1650 MUSETTI THROUGH AS COBOLLI RETIRES
Italy's Flavio Cobolli retired due to injury while trailing tcompatriot and 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 6-2 2-0 in their third-round clash. Paris Olympic bronze medallist Musetti has reached the last 16 of the U.S. Open for the first time.
1515 PLAY UNDERWAY
Play began under clear skies, with the temperature around 21 degrees Celsius (70 degrees Fahrenheit).
U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON SATURDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)
ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 AM ET)
28-Magdalena Frech (Poland) v 3-Coco Gauff (U.S.)
1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v 27-Denis Shapovalov (Canada)
29-Anna Kalinskaya (Russia) v 2-Iga Swiatek (Poland)
23-Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan) v 14-Tommy Paul (U.S.)
LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/11 AM ET)
10-Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) v 24-Flavio Cobolli (Italy)
15-Daria Kasatkina (Australia) v 23-Naomi Osaka (Japan)
3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v 25-Felix Auger Aliassime (Canada)
18-Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil) v Maria Sakkari (Greece)